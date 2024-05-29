News & Insights

State Street Corporation Acquires 5.44% of Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Regis Resources Limited, acquiring a 5.44% stake with 41,068,195 votes as of May 27, 2024. The details of the transaction, including voting power and relevant interests, are outlined in the notice, which includes annexures for specific details about the consideration paid and associated parties.

