News & Insights

Stocks

State Street Corporation Acquires 5% of Bapcor Ltd

May 21, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Bapcor Limited, holding a 5.01% stake with 17,015,332 ordinary shares as of May 17, 2024. Details including the nature of the relevant interest and the consideration paid for these shares are outlined in the annexures to the form. The registered holders of the securities and their associates are also provided in the document.

For further insights into AU:BAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.