State Street Corporation Acquires 5% of Bapcor Ltd

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Bapcor Limited, holding a 5.01% stake with 17,015,332 ordinary shares as of May 17, 2024. Details including the nature of the relevant interest and the consideration paid for these shares are outlined in the annexures to the form. The registered holders of the securities and their associates are also provided in the document.

