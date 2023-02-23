State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 2/27/23, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3687, payable on 3/15/23. As a percentage of STT.PRD's recent share price of $25.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of STT.PRD to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when STT.PRD shares open for trading on 2/27/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.85%, which compares to an average yield of 6.23% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT.PRD shares, versus STT:
Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3687 on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Thursday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are down about 1.5%.
