State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/25/22, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3687, payable on 3/15/22. As a percentage of STT.PRD's recent share price of $25.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of STT.PRD to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when STT.PRD shares open for trading on 2/25/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.73%, which compares to an average yield of 5.53% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT.PRD shares, versus STT:

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3687 on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Wednesday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.