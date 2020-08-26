Markets
State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/28/20, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3343, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of STT.PRG's recent share price of $28.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of STT.PRG to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when STT.PRG shares open for trading on 8/28/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.70%, which compares to an average yield of 5.48% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT.PRG shares, versus STT:

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3343 on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Wednesday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are trading flat.

