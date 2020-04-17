Markets
State Street Corp. Reports Increase In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $634 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $3.07 billion from $2.93 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $634 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.

