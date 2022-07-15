State Street Corp. Reports Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $747 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $2.95 billion from $3.03 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $747 Mln. vs. $763 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.95 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.

