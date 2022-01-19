State Street Corp. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $697 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $537 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, State Street Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $3.05 billion from $2.92 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $697 Mln. vs. $537 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.05 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year.

