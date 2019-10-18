Markets
STT

State Street Corp. Q3 Earnings Fall

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $583 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $764 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.90 billion from $2.99 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $583 Mln. vs. $764 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STT

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular