State Street Corp. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $604 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $519 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $3.08 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $604 Mln. vs. $519 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.57 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

