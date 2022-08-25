State Street Corp. Moves Up 1 Spot In Analyst Rank

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) has taken over the #253 spot from NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of State Street Corp. versus NXP Semiconductors NV plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (STT plotted in blue; NXPI plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of STT vs. NXPI:
STT is currently trading up about 1.4%, while NXPI is up about 1.7% midday Thursday.
