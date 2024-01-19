News & Insights

State Street Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

January 19, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $210 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $3.04 billion from $3.16 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $210 Mln. vs. $733 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.04 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.

