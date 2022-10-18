State Street Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $690 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $714 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $2.96 billion from $2.99 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $690 Mln. vs. $714 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.

