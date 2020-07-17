Markets
State Street Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $694 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $2.94 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $694 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

