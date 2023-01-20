State Street Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $733 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $697 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.16 billion from $3.05 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $733 Mln. vs. $697 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.16 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.

