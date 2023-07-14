State Street Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $763 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $747 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.11 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $763 Mln. vs. $747 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.17 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.11 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

