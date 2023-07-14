News & Insights

Markets
STT

State Street Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

July 14, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $763 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $747 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.11 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $763 Mln. vs. $747 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.17 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.11 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.