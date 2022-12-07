State Street Corp. Adds 10% On Additional Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial services provider State Street Corporation (STT) are rising more than 10% Wednesday morning at $82.29.

The company today announced an increase of up to $500 million to its previously announced share buyback.

State Street said it now intends to repurchase up to $1.5 billion shares in the fourth quarter of 2022.

STT has traded in the range of $58.62-$104.87 in the last 52 weeks.

