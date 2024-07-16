State Street Corp. Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $711 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $3.19 billion from $3.11 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $711 Mln. vs. $763 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.15 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.

