State Street Corp. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

July 15, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $693 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $711 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $3.448 billion from $3.191 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $693 Mln. vs. $711 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $3.448 Bln vs. $3.191 Bln last year.

