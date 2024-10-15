News & Insights

State Street CFO Eric Aboaf To Resign In Feb 2025

October 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm State Street Corp. (STT) announced Tuesday that Eric Aboaf, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, would resign from the roles and leave the firm in February of 2025, as he has decided to accept a new opportunity outside of banking.

The company has commenced its succession plan with a formal internal and external search process. Aboaf will stay on and work closely with the company into February to ensure an orderly transition.

Ron O'Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street, said, "Over the course of the past eight years, Eric has continuously driven significant financial and business performance that has made a meaningful impact for State Street... He has strengthened our finance function and business outcomes through ongoing operating model transformation and by attracting and developing an extremely talented team of finance professionals with deep expertise, which in turn has enabled better business and strategic decision making."

