State Street CEO says had no idea about leverage in LDI funds

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 17, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Elizabeth Howcroft and Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - State Street said on Tuesday it was unaware how much leverage was tied to liability-driven investment (LDI) funds which came under extreme stress last year after UK government bond yields rocketed.

LDI funds are used by UK pension funds to help ensure they can pay pensions.

"We had no idea how much leverage was in the system," State Street CEO Ronald O'Hanley told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Huw Jones)

