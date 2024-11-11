State Street Ceases Substantial Holding in Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 7, 2024. This change reflects a shift in the voting securities and relevant interests associated with State Street’s holdings. Investors interested in developments within Deterra Royalties should take note of these changes in shareholder structure.

