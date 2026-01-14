State Street (BIT:1STT) Price Target Increased by 12.42% to 126.21

The average one-year price target for State Street (BIT:1STT) has been revised to €126.21 / share. This is an increase of 12.42% from the prior estimate of €112.26 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €114.15 to a high of €149.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from the latest reported closing price of €113.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,862 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STT is 0.28%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 311,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,717K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,637K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,459K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,091K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,375K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,566K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 88.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,095K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,621K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 7.56% over the last quarter.

