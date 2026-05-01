State Street (BIT:1STT) Price Target Increased by 11.83% to 140.01

The average one-year price target for State Street (BIT:1STT) has been revised to €140.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.83% from the prior estimate of €125.20 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €128.79 to a high of €156.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.19% from the latest reported closing price of €131.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,123 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an decrease of 615 owner(s) or 35.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STT is 0.20%, an increase of 24.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.22% to 259,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Regents Of The University Of California holds 8,706K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares , representing an increase of 67.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 104.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,005K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,375K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 87.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,392K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,438K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,379K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,459K shares , representing a decrease of 32.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,306K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing a decrease of 20.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 29.14% over the last quarter.

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