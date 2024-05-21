State Street Becomes Major Worley Limited Stakeholder

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Worley Limited, acquiring a 5.06% stake with 26,716,897 ordinary shares as detailed in a recent filing. The acquisition positions State Street Corporation to potentially influence the company’s direction, making it a noteworthy development for investors and market watchers.

