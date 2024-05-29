State Street Becomes Major Shareholder in Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd, securing a 5.32% stake with 7,113,282 ordinary shares as of May 27, 2024. This new investment position was reported in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, reflecting State Street Corporation’s significant voting power in the company.

