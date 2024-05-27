State Street Becomes Major IRESS Stakeholder

IRESS Limited (AU:IRE) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has become a substantial holder in IRESS Limited, acquiring a 5.11% stake with 9,537,311 votes as of May 23, 2024. The details of the voting power, relevant interests, and registered holders are outlined in the annexures of the notice. The consideration for these interests, acquired over the past four months, is detailed in separate annexures.

