State Street Becomes Major Holder in Zip Co Ltd.

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.
Zip Co Ltd. has announced that State Street Global Advisors and related entities have become substantial holders with significant voting power in the company. This development highlights the strategic interest and confidence of major institutional investors in Zip Co Ltd., potentially impacting its stock performance.
