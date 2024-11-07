State Street Becomes Major Holder in NRW Holdings

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a significant voting power. This development may attract attention from investors as State Street, a well-known financial entity, takes a notable interest in NRW Holdings’ shares. The move signifies potential strategic interests and confidence in NRW’s future performance.

