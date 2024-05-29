News & Insights

State Street Becomes Major Credit Corp Stakeholder

May 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have emerged as a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, acquiring a 5.01% stake with 3,407,257 ordinary shares as of May 27, 2024. The relevant interest and voting power details, as well as the consideration for the acquisition, are outlined in the annexures of the form submitted to the company.

