State Street And Jadwa Partner To Advance Asset Services In Oman

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Jadwa Investment, an investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East. The agreement sets the stage for a strategic collaboration in the Sultanate of Oman, where the two firms will jointly identify and develop opportunities to expand their offerings to institutional clients. The partnership will emphasize advanced asset servicing and global custody capabilities, strengthening the financial infrastructure available to Omani institutions.

State Street has maintained a longstanding presence in Oman, with a local office in Muscat and over two decades of experience serving institutional clients in the Sultanate. This deep-rooted engagement provides a strong foundation for the new collaboration, which aims to deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Omani market.

Beyond financial services, State Street and Jadwa plan to work together on initiatives that foster knowledge and expertise. These include training programs, knowledge-sharing platforms, and thought leadership efforts designed to support the growth and sophistication.

STT closed Tuesday's regular trading at $159.78 down $0.01 or 0.01%.

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