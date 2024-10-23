State Street Alters Stake in Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in Gold Road Resources Ltd as of October 21, 2024. This change reflects adjustments in their voting securities and associations related to the company. Investors might find this development significant as it could influence Gold Road’s stock performance.

