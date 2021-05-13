US Markets
STT

State Street agrees to pay criminal penalty for overcharges -U.S. Justice

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

State Street Corp agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve charges it schemed to defraud clients by secretly overcharging for expenses tied to its custody of client assets, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

May 13 (Reuters) - State Street Corp STT.N agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve charges it schemed to defraud clients by secretly overcharging for expenses tied to its custody of client assets, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular