State Street agrees to pay criminal penalty for overcharges -U.S. Justice

May 13 (Reuters) - State Street Corp STT.N agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve charges it schemed to defraud clients by secretly overcharging for expenses tied to its custody of client assets, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

