State Street Adjusts Stake in HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

October 22, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

State Street Global Advisors has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in HomeCo Daily Needs REIT as of October 18, 2024. This change in their investment strategy could signal a shift in their portfolio management approach. Investors might want to monitor how this development impacts HomeCo’s stock performance in the coming weeks.

