State Street Adjusts Stake in Chalice Mining

October 29, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced that State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of October 25, 2024. This change follows various adjustments in voting securities and associations related to Chalice Mining, impacting investor interest. Such moves often reflect strategic shifts in shareholding and can influence market perception.

