State Street Adjusts Holdings in Sigma Healthcare

November 12, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (AU:SIG) has released an update.

State Street Bank and Trust Company has adjusted its voting power in Sigma Healthcare Ltd, reflecting changes in its substantial holdings. The bank, along with its affiliates, maintains significant influence through securities lending arrangements, indicating a strategic approach to managing its investment portfolio. These changes may signal a shift in investment strategies that could impact Sigma Healthcare’s stock performance.

