State Street Acquires Significant Stake in Boss Energy

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial holder in Boss Energy Limited, acquiring a 5.03% stake with 20,548,508 ordinary shares. The acquisition became effective on May 21, 2024, marking a significant investment by State Street and its subsidiaries into the energy company.

