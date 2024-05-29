State Street Acquires 5.02% Stake in Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Ltd (AU:LIC) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has become a substantial holder in Lifestyle Communities Ltd, acquiring a 5.02% stake with 6,111,532 votes attached to ordinary shares. The acquisition details, including the nature of the relevant interests and the consideration paid, are outlined in the provided annexures. This significant financial move by State Street Corporation could influence the future direction of Lifestyle Communities Ltd.

