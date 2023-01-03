State "Stimulus Checks" in 2023 – Which States Are Still Sending Payments

The final federal stimulus checks were mailed out in 2021. However, for more recent economic woes facing Americans – most notably, high inflation – there's been no such relief from Uncle Sam. Fortunately, though, some states stepped in and filled the void with their own stimulus check payments in 2022. But you may not be aware that a handful of those state stimulus payments are still being sent in 2023.

The 10 Most Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families

Who still might get a check, how large will the check be, and when will the check arrive varies from state to state. Basic details are described below – check it out to see if a check with your name on it could be coming soon.

[Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter, with timely tax advice and guidance to help protect your hard-earned wealth as the tax laws change. No information is required from you to get your free copy.]

California

Who's Eligible: California stimulus payments (formally known as "Middle Class Tax Refunds") are generally available to residents who:

Filed a 2020 California tax return by October 15, 2021;

Did not exceed certain income limits in 2020 (California adjusted gross income over $250,000 for single people and married couples filing separate tax returns or over $500,000 or others);

Couldn't be claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2020 tax year; and

Were a California resident for at least six months in 2020.

Amount: From $200 to $1,050, depending on your income, filing status, and whether you have dependents. The California Franchise Tax Board has an online tool that gives you an estimate of your payment amount.

When Sent: If you received a Golden State Stimulus (GSS) payment in 2020 or 2021 by direct deposit, you should have received your California Middle Class Tax Refund payment from October 7 to October 25, 2022 (again, via direct deposit). Additional direct deposit payments to others were sent from October 28 to November 14. For people who received a GSS payment by debit card (e.g., California didn't have your bank account information), the state mailed Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards between October 24 and December 10, 2022. If you didn't previously receive a GSS debit card but were slated to receive a debit card for your California stimulus payment, your payment was issued between December 5 and 31, 2022. People scheduled to receive a debit card for their stimulus payment because they changed their bank or bank account since filing a 2020 California income tax return will be issued a debit card between December 17, 2022, and January 14, 2023.

For California taxes in general, see the California State Tax Guide.

Colorado

Who's Eligible: "Cash Back" payments are going to Coloradans 18 years of age or older (as of December 31, 2021), who were residents of the state for all of 2021, and who filed a 2021 Colorado income tax return or applied for a Colorado property tax/rent/heat credit (PTC) rebate.

Amount: The amount depends on the filing status shown on your 2021 Colorado tax return: $750 for single filers, $1,500 for joint filers.

When Sent: Payments were issued by September 30, 2022, if you filed a 2021 Colorado income tax return or applied for a PTC rebate by June 30, 2022. If you received an extension to file your 2021 Colorado return and filed by the October 17, 2022, deadline, your payment will be issued by January 31, 2023.

For Colorado taxes in general, see the Colorado State Tax Guide.

9 States with No Income Tax

Delaware

Who's Eligible: Resident adults who filed a 2020 Delaware personal income tax return are eligible to receive a Delaware "Relief Rebate." Other adults who timely filed a 2021 Delaware tax returns or who are at least 18 years old according to other state agency data are also eligible.

Amount: Relief Rebate checks are for $300 per eligible person.

When Sent: The initial round of payments went out in May 2022. Additional payments were made to qualifying residents during the summer and early fall. Eligible adult residents living in Delaware on December 31, 2021, who didn't receive a Relief Rebate had until December 15, 2022, to apply online for a payment. (The application deadline was originally on November 30, but it was pushed back.) No payments to applicants will be issued until all applications have been reviewed. You can also use the online application website to check the status of your payment. People who were issued a rebate payment but haven't received it yet can also call the Delaware Department of Finance at 302-577-8200 (select Option 1) to get status information. You can contact the Delaware DOF by email at dor_rebate@delaware.gov with questions about the rebate program.

For Delaware taxes in general, see the Delaware State Tax Guide.

Idaho

Who's Eligible: Idaho authorized two tax rebates in 2022. Full-year residents who filed 2020 and 2021 Idaho income tax returns by the end of 2022 qualify for the payments. If you weren't required to file Idaho returns for those years but submitted a grocery credit refund form, then that counts, too.

Amount: The amount of the first tax rebate of the year is the greater of (1) $75 per family member (i.e., taxpayer and each dependent), or (2) 12% of the tax liability before credits, "other" taxes, payments, and donations on your 2020 Idaho return. The second rebate (a.k.a., the "Special Session Rebate") is equal to the greater of (1) $600 for married couples filing a joint return or $300 for all other filers, or (2) 10% of the tax liability before credits, "other" taxes, payments, and donations on your 2020 Idaho return.

When Sent: The state started sending the first round of rebates in March 2022. They began sending second-round payments in late September. Idaho is sending them to eligible residents according to the date their 2021 tax return was received. Direct deposit payments will be sent first, followed by paper checks. Rebate payments will be processed through 2022 and into 2023 as residents file the necessary tax returns. The Idaho Tax Commission has an online tool that you can use to track your rebate payments.

For Idaho taxes in general, see the Idaho State Tax Guide.

Illinois

Who's Eligible: Illinois is another state that offered two tax rebates in 2022 – one for income taxes and one for property taxes. You qualify for the income tax rebate if you were an Illinois resident in 2021 and the adjusted gross income on your 2021 Illinois tax return is under $200,000 (under $400,000 for joint filers). To qualify for the property tax rebate, you must be an Illinois resident who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence in 2020, and the adjusted gross income on your 2021 Illinois tax return must be $250,000 or less ($500,000 or less for joint filers).

Amount: The amount of the income tax rebate depends on your filing status and the number of dependents claimed on your 2021 Illinois tax return. Each qualifying resident gets $50 ($100 for married couples who filed a joint return), plus $100 per dependent for up to three dependents. The property tax rebate is equal to the property tax credit claimed on your 2021 Illinois tax return, but not more than $300.

When Sent: The state started sending rebate payments in September. However, it's expected to take several months before all payments are delivered. The Illinois Department of Revenue has an online tool for tracking your rebates.

For Illinois taxes in general, see the Illinois State Tax Guide.

Massachusetts

Who's Eligible: Massachusetts stimulus tax refunds are available to anyone who pays 2021 Massachusetts personal income taxes and filed their 2021 return by October 17, 2022.

Amount: Your refund will be equal to 14.0312% of your 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability. There's an online tool you can use to get an estimate of your payment. Note, however, that refunds can be reduced if you have an unpaid tax liability, unpaid child support, or certain other debts.

When Sent: Payments to eligible people began on November 1, 2022. If you filed a 2021 Massachusetts tax return by October 17, 2022, you should have received your refund payment by December 15. If you file your state return after October 17 (but no later than September 15, 2023), it should take about one month to get your refund.

For Massachusetts taxes in general, see the Massachusetts State Tax Guide.

How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes

New Jersey

Who's Eligible: Property tax rebates under the ANCHOR Tax Relief Program are available to New Jersey residents who owned or rented a primary home in the state on October 1, 2019. Homeowners can't have a 2019 household income above $250,000. The limit for renters is $150,000. Applications will be accepted until December 30, 2022. In addition, under the ITIN Holders Direct Assistance Program, payments are being sent to people who have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, filed a 2021 New Jersey resident income tax return, and meet the following income requirements.

*If there are more than eight ITIN holders listed on your 2021 New Jersey tax return, add $9,080 to the maximum income limit for each additional person.

Amount: The amount of your ANCHOR payment depends on your income and whether you're an owner or a renter. Homeowners with a 2019 household income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500, while homeowners with household income from $150,001 to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Qualified renters (income of $150,000 or less) will get a $450 rebate. Under the ITIN program, eligible residents get $500 for every ITIN holder listed on the tax return (e.g., a married couple that files a joint return and claims two dependents, and all four family members have ITINs, a total of $2,000 is paid).

When Sent: According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, payments will be sent beginning in late spring 2023 (no later than May 2023). ITIN payments began in November 2022. If you didn't receive an ITIN payment by December 30, 2022, call the New Jersey Division of Taxation at 609-292-6400.

For New Jersey taxes in general, see the New Jersey State Tax Guide.

New Mexico

Who's Eligible: Two tax rebates were available to New Mexico residents in 2022. The first tax rebate is for married couples filing joint returns, head-of-household filers, and surviving spouses with 2021 incomes under $150,000, and for single filers and married people filing separately with an income under $75,000. A 2021 New Mexico tax return must also be filed. The second rebate is for all residents who file a 2021 New Mexico tax return. In both cases, the 2021 state tax return must be filed by May 31, 2023, and you can't be claimed as a dependent on someone else's return.

Amount: The first tax rebate amount is $500 for joint filers, head-of-household filers, and surviving spouses with incomes under $150,000, and $250 for single filers and married people filing separate tax returns. The second tax rebate is worth $1,000 for joint filers, head-of-household filers, and surviving spouses, and $500 for single filers and married residents filing separately.

When Sent: New Mexico started making first-round tax rebate payments in July 2022, while second-round payments were sent in separate batches in June and August 2022. Additional payments will be sent automatically once a 2021 New Mexico tax return is filed and processed (again, the return must be filed by May 23, 2023). If you filed a 2021 return but haven't received a rebate, you can all the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue at 866-285-2996.

For New Mexico taxes in general, see the New Mexico State Tax Guide.

Taxes in Retirement: How All 50 States Tax Retirees

Pennsylvania

Who's Eligible: To be eligible for a payment under Pennsylvania's "Property Tax/Rent Rebate" program, you must be at least 65 years old, a widow(er) at least 50 years old, or a person with disabilities at least 18 years old. There's also an annual income limit: $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters (50% of your Social Security benefits are excluded).

Amount: The standard rebate amount depends on your income and whether you own or rent your home. For eligible homeowners, the rebate amounts range from $250 to $650. For renters, the standard rebate is either $500 or $650. However, certain seniors can get a rebate as high as $975. If you received a property tax rebate in 2021, your new rebate is reduced to 70% of your 2021 rebate.

When Sent: Delivery of the rebate checks began in August 2022. You had until the end of 2022 to apply for a rebate, so payments will continue into 2023.

For Pennsylvania taxes in general, see the Pennsylvania State Tax Guide.

Rhode Island

Who's Eligible: Whether your family will get a Rhode Island "Child Tax Rebate" depends on your income and the filing status claimed on your 2021 Rhode Island income tax return. If you're married and filed a joint return, you qualify for a rebate if your federal adjusted gross income is $200,000 or less. For any other filing status, your federal AGI can't exceed $100,000. You must also be "domiciled" in Rhode Island (i.e., you live there and consider the state to be your permanent home).

Amount: Each eligible family will receive a rebate check of $250 per child, up to a maximum of $750 (i.e., for up to three children). However, payments are only available for children who were 18 years old or younger at the end of 2021.

When Sent: Generally, rebate checks will be issued on a rolling basis. The state started sending checks in October 2022 to residents who filed their 2021 Rhode Island tax return by August 31, 2022. For people who filed an extended tax return by October 17, 2022, the state started mailing checks in December 2022. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has an online tool that lets you check the status of your rebate check.

For Rhode Island taxes in general, see the Rhode Island State Tax Guide.

South Carolina

Who's Eligible: You're eligible for a tax rebate if you file a 2021 South Carolina income tax return by February 15, 2023, and you owe state income tax for the 2021 tax year (i.e., you have a state tax liability). Note that the original filing deadline was October 17, 2022. However, it was pushed back to February 15 to give South Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Ian more time to file.

Amount: The rebate amount will be based on your 2021 South Carolina income tax liability, minus credits. However, there is an $800 cap on the rebate amount.

When Sent: Because of Hurricane Ian, South Carolina is issuing rebates in two phases, depending on the date your 2021 South Carolina tax return is filed. Rebates have been issued for people who filed a return by October 17, 2022. For those who file after October 17 but before February 15, 2023, a rebate check will be issued by March 31, 2023. You will generally receive your rebate in the same way you received your refund this year – either by direct deposit or paper check. Use the South Carolina Department of Revenue's online tool to check the status of your rebate.

For South Carolina taxes in general, see the South Carolina State Tax Guide.

Virginia

Who's Eligible: To qualify for Virginia's one-time stimulus tax rebate, you must have filed a 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022, and have a 2021 Virginia net tax liability (you can still get a rebate if you received a refund after filing your 2021 state return).

Amount: The rebates are based on your 2021 Virginia tax liability, but they won't exceed $250 ($500 for joint filers).

When Sent: The state is sending rebate payments in the order it receives your tax return – so the sooner you file, the sooner you'll get your check. Eligible Virginians who filed their state tax return by September 5, 2022, should have received their payment by October 31. If you filed your return between September 6 and November 1, 2022, expect your payment within four months from the date you file your return.

For Virginia taxes in general, see the Virginia State Tax Guide.

12 States That Tax Social Security Benefits