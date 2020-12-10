State-related entity debt in Gulf to rise next year, Fitch says

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Government-related-entity (GRE) debt in the six Gulf Arab states, wihch include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will increase next year, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic has strained the economies of Gulf countries already under pressure from low oil prices, a key source of state revenue.

"The economic contraction in 2020 will further exacerbate leverage ratios and magnify the risks of GRE liabilities crystallising on government balance sheets," it said.

Government support for state-related entities is expected, Fitch said, citing their importance to the national economies and status as "national champions".

It said Qatar and Oman's sovereign ratings were the most likely to be affected by GRE indebtedness due to their exposure against the strength of their balance sheets.

The Gulf Arab states also include Bahrain and Kuwait.

GRE debt is a thorny issue for Dubai, which needed a $20 billion bailout from oil-rich Abu Dhabi to escape a debt crisis in 2009 that threatened to force some state-linked companies to default on billions of dollars of debt.

A prospectus for Dubai’s $2 billion bond issuance this year said that while the government’s direct debt amounted to nearly $34 billion at the end of June, Dubai had no consolidated estimates for the outstanding total debt of government-related entities.

