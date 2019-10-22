Markets

State probe of Facebook expands to 47 attorneys general

Diane Bartz Reuters
The state probe of Facebook on allegations that the company put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising rates has expanded to attorneys general from 47 states and territories, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz) ((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;)) nL2N2770RS

