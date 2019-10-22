State probe of Facebook expands to 47 attorneys general

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The state probe of Facebook FB.O on allegations that the company put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising rates has expanded to attorneys general from 47 states and territories, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday in a statement.

