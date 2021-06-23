State-owned Qatari Diar refinancing debt, chairman says

World Markets

Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Co, owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), is refinancing its debt facilities to take advantage of low rates, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"We have taken advantage of the low rate," Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani told an economic forum organised by Bloomberg.

He said he expected low interest rates would remain for a "few years to come".

As of 2020, Qatari Diar had 50 investment projects in 22 countries with an investment value of around $35 billion, according to its website.

