State-owned airline Tunisair to lease four Airbus A320neo jets

TUNIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - State-owned Tunisair, which has been contending with pandemic-induced financial difficulties, will boost its fleet with four leased Airbus AIR.PA A320neo aircraft to develop its activities, it said on Friday.

State-owned Tunisair has been losing money every year since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, prompting urgent demands to be restructured.

Tunisair plans to lay off 1000 full-time employees starting next year as part of plans to ease its financial difficulties.

The national carrier’s squeezed finances have led to flight delays, a decline in services and the grounding of aircraft because of a lack of spare parts.

