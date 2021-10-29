State-owned airline Tunisair to lease four Airbus A320neo jets

Commodities
TUNIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - State-owned airline Tunisair, which has been contending with pandemic-induced financial difficulties, will boost its fleet with four Airbus AIR.PA A320neo aircraft on lease to develop its activities, it said on Friday.

