State of Wyoming Introduces Bill for Blockchain Filing System

The U.S. state of Wyoming has introduced a bill for the implementation of a system for company filings that uses blockchain technology.

Under the act, the state would implement a new filing system intended to “use blockchain technology as the the technological framework for the system,” by the end of 2021.

The system would be used by companies to reports, data and other information required by law.

The filing system would also harness APIs while providing necessary security standards through authenticated digital identities.

The bill invites consultation with interested parties such as businesses, attorneys and registered agents.

Wyoming has been working to market itself as a blockchain- and crypto-friendly state in a bid to attract companies in this space.

See also: Why Crypto Companies Like Ripple Are Moving to Wyoming

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.