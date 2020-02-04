State of the Union Address Tonight Could Be Drug Companies' Worst Fear

The president might use the State of the Union address to resurface one of his administration’s most radical and controversial drug-pricing proposals—the international pricing index.

Drug companies have been agitating for months against a Trump administration proposal that would link the prices that the government pays for certain drugs to the prices paid for the same drugs overseas. The president could deal them a major blow tonight.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his third State of the Union address on Tuesday, as the Senate wraps up impeachment proceedings against him. According to NPR, officials are telling the media that reducing health-care costs will be one of the subjects the president focuses on.

Health-care costs are an issue in 2020—but one on which Democrats and Republicans generally find themselves in agreement. Both want costs lower, and both blame drug companies for high costs. However, both offer different proposals for fixing the problem, so the issue is set to be a key battleground in the general election.

Now, one analyst says the president could use the State of the Union address to resurface one of his administration’s most radical and controversial drug-pricing proposals—the international pricing index.

“There is some discussion that the administration could highlight the International Pricing Index (IPI) or other drug pricing proposals in his State of the Union address,” Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes wrote in a note out Monday. Hynes also said it was possible that the administration could “fast track the release of” proposed international pricing index regulations.

An announcement on steps forward for the international pricing index could hurt pharmaceutical and biotech stocks. Executives in the field have said that the imposition of the index would damage their companies in the long term.

The S&P 500 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Life Sciences index is down 0.4% this year, and up 11.3% over the past 12 months. The broader S&P 500 is up 20.7% over the past 12 months and up 1.7% this year.

Americans generally pay much more for their prescription drugs than do overseas payers. The international pricing index would address that perceived imbalance by effectively tying the prices paid by Medicaid for certain drugs to the prices paid in foreign markets. New details on the proposal have been expected since the end of 2019, but have yet to be released.

Drug companies have spent recent months making the case that they can be trusted to cut their own prices. At J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare conference for investors in January, efforts by the industry to regulate its own pricing were a key theme.

“I think we’re all anticipating that if we don’t do something in a market-based fashion, it’s going to be done to us in a regulatory fashion,” Krishna Yeshwant, a general partner at the venture-capital fund GV, saidin an interview at the conference.

Also at the conference, Incyte (ticker: INCY) CEO Herve Hoppenot warned that the international pricing index, if put into effect, would be damaging for drug companies. “That part, I think, is really something that we as an industry would consider is going to have a very large and detrimental effect on the willingness to invest over the long term to get innovation,” Hoppenot said.

The State of the Union address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

