State Grid-backed CPFL Energia to invest $5.8 bln by 2028

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company CPFL Energia CPFE3.SA said on Tuesday it expects to invest a total 28.37 billion reais ($5.84 billion) between 2024 and 2028, up from the 25.38 billion forecast in its previous five-year investment plan.

Investments will stand at 5.92 billion reais in 2024, above the 5.02 billion disbursed this year, the company said in a securities filing. Most of the investments will be directed towards its power distribution businesses.

CPFL is backed by China's State Grid Corp.

($1 = 4.8605 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

