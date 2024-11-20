State Gas Updates on Resource Estimates and Prospects

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. has provided an update on their contingent resource estimates for the Reid’s Dome and Rougemont Gas Projects, as well as their interests in ATP 2068 and ATP 2069. The company relies on data from exploration activities such as seismic reprocessing and production testing to inform these estimates. Investors should note that further exploration and appraisal are necessary to confirm commercial viability.

