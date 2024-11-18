News & Insights

State Gas Resumes Operations at Rolleston West Project

November 18, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. has successfully resolved an access dispute with a landowner, allowing the company to resume gas production and exploration activities at the Rolleston West Project. This settlement enables State Gas to continue its exploration program and focus on its innovative virtual pipeline solution to deliver gas to existing infrastructure. Investors may find this development promising as it positions the company to efficiently capitalize on its gas assets.

