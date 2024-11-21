News & Insights

Stocks

State Gas Ltd. Boosts CEO’s Performance Rights

November 21, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

State Gas Ltd. recently announced that its Managing Director, Doug McAlpine, received an additional 1,000,000 performance rights following shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. This change increases his direct holdings to 3,500,000 performance rights, alongside existing indirect interests. Such developments are likely to intrigue investors keeping an eye on executive incentives and company performance alignment.

For further insights into AU:GAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.