State Gas Ltd. Boosts CEO’s Performance Rights

State Gas Ltd. recently announced that its Managing Director, Doug McAlpine, received an additional 1,000,000 performance rights following shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. This change increases his direct holdings to 3,500,000 performance rights, alongside existing indirect interests. Such developments are likely to intrigue investors keeping an eye on executive incentives and company performance alignment.

